Harris Technology Group Limited (HT8.AX) (ASX:HT8) Insider Acquires A$36,300.00 in Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (HT8.AX) (ASX:HT8) insider Garrison Huang purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$36,300.00 ($25,928.57).

Harris Technology Group Limited (HT8.AX) Company Profile

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in online retailing and technology distribution businesses in Australia. The company engages in the online retail of IT products for small and medium businesses; and PPE products, face masks, hand sanitizers, and alcohol wipes, as well as a foot operated hand sanitizer dispensers.

