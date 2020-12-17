Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.20. 169,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 180,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HVT. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Haverty Furniture Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

