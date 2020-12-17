HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $194.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $143.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCA. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.10.

HCA stock opened at $161.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $165.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

