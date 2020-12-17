Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris Sells 2,333 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $90,403.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCAT traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 662,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Health Catalyst by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $36,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 598,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 380,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

