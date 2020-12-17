Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris Sells 2,333 Shares

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $90,403.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCAT traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $42.08. 662,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Health Catalyst by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $36,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 598,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 380,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit