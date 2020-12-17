HedgeTrade Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $212.95 million and approximately $426,046.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002524 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000326 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.