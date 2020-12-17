HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 292.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 335.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $442,950.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00132413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00786161 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00165524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00387594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00077736 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.