HEX Trading Up 44.3% Over Last 7 Days (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $983.01 million and $6.18 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00056400 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001033 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005054 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004190 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

