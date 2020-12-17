Hi Mutual Society Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $1.56 million and $21,131.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00374032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

