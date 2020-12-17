High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 15,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $128,190.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,829.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,155 shares of company stock valued at $627,744. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

