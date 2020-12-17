Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.69. 2,406,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,457,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,943,000 after buying an additional 1,390,332 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 938,851 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 764,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 360,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

