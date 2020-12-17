Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.34. 7,347,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,975% from the average session volume of 144,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

