Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.34. 7,347,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,975% from the average session volume of 144,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.
About Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)
Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.
