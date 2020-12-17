HOLD (HOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,867.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $1,867.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00131836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.00788549 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00164803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00383601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00125177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00077133 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

