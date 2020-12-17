Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

HOMB stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 418,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,465. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

