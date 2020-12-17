HOMIHELP Hits Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00011854 BTC on major exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $63,975.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00787058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00165816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00384776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00077141 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.