Honest (HNST) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Honest has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market capitalization of $692,257.66 and approximately $183.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

