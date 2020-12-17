HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.31

HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.