HorusPay (HORUS) Market Capitalization Tops $312,415.10

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, HorusPay has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $312,415.10 and $31.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00132461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00786499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00165584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00388275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077670 BTC.

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

