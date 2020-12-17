Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares were up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $35.90. Approximately 168,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 200,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

