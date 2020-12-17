Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares were up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $35.90. Approximately 168,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 200,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.58.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.
