HSBC Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

PAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

NYSE PAM traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. 5,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $852.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.36 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. Analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,247,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

