Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 5.9%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.05. 1,014,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,361,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several research firms have commented on HBM. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

