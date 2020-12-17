HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One HUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $239.90 million and approximately $119.40 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00374032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023461 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 240,080,300 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.