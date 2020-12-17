Hydro 1-Day Volume Hits $45,043.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEx and IDAX. Hydro has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $45,043.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00371912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinEx, DEx.top, BitForex, BitMart, Bittrex, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

