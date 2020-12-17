Hydro Protocol (HOT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $145,056.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Bgogo and OKEx. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $145,056.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bgogo, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

