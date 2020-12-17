Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.10

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $56.05, with a volume of 39886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

