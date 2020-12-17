iBTC Trading 415% Higher This Week (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 188.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. iBTC has a market cap of $47,068.84 and approximately $496.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iBTC has traded up 415% against the US dollar. One iBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00787058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00165816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00384776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00077141 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 tokens. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.