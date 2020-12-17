IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.04

Shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.04 and traded as low as $48.00. IDOX plc (IDOX.L) shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 545,449 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14. The stock has a market cap of £222.69 million and a P/E ratio of 502.00.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

