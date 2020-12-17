IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.69

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

IMIAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

