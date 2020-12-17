Indorse Token (IND) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $164,622.04 and $923.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00374084 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

