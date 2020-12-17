Infinitecoin (IFC) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,659.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 229.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $11,659.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 588.7% higher against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.