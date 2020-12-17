InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading 5.5% Higher

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 351,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 763,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFRX. Ci Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InflaRx by 491.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 66.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

