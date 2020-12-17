Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

IFSUF remained flat at $$12.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.