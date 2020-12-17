Ingenta plc (ING.L) (LON:ING) Shares Down 3.5%

Ingenta plc (ING.L) (LON:ING) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08). Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 20,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £14.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50.

Ingenta plc (ING.L) (LON:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 2.09 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Ingenta Advertising, and Publishers Communication Group (PCG) segments.

