Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $297,799.25 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $888.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.51. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. AJO LP purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Foundation by 159.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Foundation by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.