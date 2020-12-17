Insider Selling: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Sells 15,202 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $117,967.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,297.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 123,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,632. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 million, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.19. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display system in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

