Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CAO Sells 1,290 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,899. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

