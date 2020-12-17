Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $257,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,546.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Medallia stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.81.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 69.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 240.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
