Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $257,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,546.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Medallia stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 69.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 240.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

