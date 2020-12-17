Insider Selling: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Director Sells 7,453 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $548,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,708. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

