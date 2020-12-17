Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Sells 9,416 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,209. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Third Security LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

