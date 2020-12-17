Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells 1,620 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,917. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $44.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $273.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFST shares. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.