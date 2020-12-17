Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,641. The company has a market capitalization of $324.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.47.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.78.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.