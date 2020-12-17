Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells 7,345 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $9.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.81. 2,776,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,605. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.