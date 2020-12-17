inTEST (NASDAQ:INTT) Stock Price Up 3%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

inTEST Co. (NASDAQ:INTT)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 21,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

inTEST (NASDAQ:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

About inTEST (NASDAQ:INTT)

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit