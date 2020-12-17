INTOSOL Holdings PLC (INTO.L) (LON:INTO) Shares Down 12.5%

INTOSOL Holdings PLC (INTO.L) (LON:INTO) fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 14,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

INTOSOL Holdings PLC (INTO.L) Company Profile (LON:INTO)

INTOSOL Holdings PLC engages in travel business worldwide. It also owns, manages, and leases hotels and villas, as well as a Leadwood safari lodge. The company operates Oceans Wilderness, a boutique hotel located in South Africa. It also provides private travel design solutions; and VIRTOSOL, a proprietary software that allows the customer to preview their holiday.

