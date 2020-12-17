Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. 7,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.