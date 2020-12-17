iPath B Bloomberg Agltr Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJAB) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

iPath B Bloomberg Agltr Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJAB)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.46. 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

