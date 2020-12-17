iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Trading 1.4% Higher

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51. 141,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 265,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.