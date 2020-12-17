iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) Shares Up 2.1%

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.44. 3,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,871% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 16.67% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

