iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)’s stock price were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 30,916 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 74,935 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period.

