iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.16. 8,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

