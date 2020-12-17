iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.27. Approximately 87,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 176,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 240,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000.

